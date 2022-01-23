Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Rimini Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Rimini Street stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $1,129,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $180,013.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

