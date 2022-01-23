Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to “Sell” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after buying an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

