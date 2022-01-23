Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to “Sell” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.60.
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.