Robert W. Baird Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $80.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,121,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

