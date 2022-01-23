Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.50.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.35.
RKT stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
