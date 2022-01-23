Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.35.

RKT stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

