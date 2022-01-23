RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.32

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 9.32 and last traded at 9.29, with a volume of 12577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 9.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 12.64.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The company had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.65 million. Analysts expect that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,260,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,993,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,098,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

