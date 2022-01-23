Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Cut to GBX 132

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 134 ($1.83) to GBX 132 ($1.80) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.05) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.75.
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
