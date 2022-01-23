Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Cut to GBX 132

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 134 ($1.83) to GBX 132 ($1.80) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.05) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

