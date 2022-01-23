Rope ($ROPE) Hits Market Cap of $73,291.21

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Rope has a total market capitalization of $73,291.21 and approximately $526.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rope has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00007476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.66 or 0.06839237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,814.15 or 0.99430330 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

