Rosenblatt Securities Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $216.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $224.00 to $216.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.69.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $134.21 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average of $196.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,595 shares of company stock worth $732,275. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.