Round Hill Music Royalty Fund (OTC:RHILF) Trading Down 1%

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. (OTC:RHILF) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09.

About Round Hill Music Royalty Fund (OTC:RHILF)

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. operates as a investment company. The company intends to be UK resident for taxation purposes and to carry on business as an investment trust. Its objective is to provide investors with an level of regular and income and capital returns from investment primarily in quality & music intellectual property.

