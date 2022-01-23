Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Raises Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$144.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$103.22 and a 52 week high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.85.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$773,355.47.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

