RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of RTL Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on RTL Group from €57.50 ($65.34) to €54.00 ($61.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTL Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

