Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $36.87 and a one year high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

