Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 36,570 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $2,111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 89,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCVL opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

