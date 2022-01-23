Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 50.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average of $150.12. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

