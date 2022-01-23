Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ODP were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 242.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ODP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of ODP by 19.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,378 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.