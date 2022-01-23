Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,446,000 after buying an additional 74,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

