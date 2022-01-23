Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.45 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 59.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $82.72 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

