Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $47,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

