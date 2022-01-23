SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SFQ has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.15 ($20.63).

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €11.10 ($12.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a 12-month high of €14.49 ($16.47). The firm has a market cap of $503.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

