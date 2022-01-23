SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives $66.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

NYSE SAIL opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

