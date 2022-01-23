salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $218.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,301 shares of company stock worth $85,980,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.