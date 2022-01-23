Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.39) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.46 ($36.89).

SZG stock opened at €33.26 ($37.80) on Friday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €20.41 ($23.19) and a 12-month high of €37.12 ($42.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.37.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

