Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sandfire Resources America from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

SRAFF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

