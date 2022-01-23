Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $12.65 million and $7,107.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Santiment Network Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00045036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

SAN is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santiment Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santiment Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santiment Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santiment Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santiment Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.