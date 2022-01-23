SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €138.79 ($157.71).

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

SAP stock opened at €121.20 ($137.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. SAP has a 1 year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a market cap of $142.97 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is €122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.89.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

