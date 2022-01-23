Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SCHN traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $37.27. 455,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

