Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after buying an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after buying an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after buying an additional 513,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,479,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

