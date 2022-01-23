Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 4.0% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29,631.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 343,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 342,249 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 239,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,369,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $103.47 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

