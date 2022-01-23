Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,006 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

