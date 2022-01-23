Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,976 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,665 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,764,000 after acquiring an additional 431,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after acquiring an additional 411,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,265,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,460,000 after buying an additional 281,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

