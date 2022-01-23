Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $371.20 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

