Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after buying an additional 486,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $153.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $125.83 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

