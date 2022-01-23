Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 291,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.07 and a 12-month high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

