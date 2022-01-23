Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 4,863 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $64.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.