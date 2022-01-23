Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 616 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 724,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 579,757 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $21,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.