Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,194 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $205.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.57.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

