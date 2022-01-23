scPharmaceuticals’ (SCPH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their hold rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCPH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. 39,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,992. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $111.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.36.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 591,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

