Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 307,445 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $40,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after buying an additional 184,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $285,699,000 after buying an additional 180,929 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after buying an additional 92,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $95.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.23.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

