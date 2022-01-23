Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $67.92 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

