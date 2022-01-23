Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PHX Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.91. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $93,030.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 215,179 shares of company stock worth $533,991 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

