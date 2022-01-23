Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCTBF. SEB Equities raised shares of Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised shares of Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Securitas alerts:

Securitas stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. Securitas has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.