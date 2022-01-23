Seedify.fund Market Capitalization Reaches $147.07 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00016999 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $147.07 million and $5.47 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.21 or 0.06940140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.61 or 0.99933558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003410 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,083,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

