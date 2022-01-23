Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEM. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of SEM opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 259.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Select Medical by 109.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 82,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after buying an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Select Medical by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 101,338 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 75.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

