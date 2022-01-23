Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce sales of $20.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.15 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $11.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $63.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

SELB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $51,416.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,748,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 689,560 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $2,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 448,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 13,193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 353,979 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,190. The stock has a market cap of $278.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

