SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) PT Raised to C$20.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SLS opened at C$14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.56. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of C$5.73 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

