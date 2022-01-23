Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ST has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.89.
ST opened at $58.73 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50.
In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.