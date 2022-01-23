Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ST has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.89.

ST opened at $58.73 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

