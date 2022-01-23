ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $820.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $770.00 to $657.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.67.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $507.74 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $619.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

