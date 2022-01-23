SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 165.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 151,879 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 71.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 203,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 84,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 in the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

