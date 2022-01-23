SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

ASR opened at $197.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $216.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

