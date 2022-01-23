SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $252,000 in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $470.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.39. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIGA shares. TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

